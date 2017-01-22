BBNaija: It’s about to go down | Big Brother Naija hits TV screens in less than one hour

You waited 10 years for this and now it’s here!

The new and upgraded second edition of Big Brother Nigeria will hit our TV screens in less than two hours, we can’t keep calm and you shouldn’t too.

Dubbed Big Brother Naija, this edition will feature 12 housemates who the organisers have introduced in this video:

Not satisfied? Well, we aren’t too. But it’s only less than TWO hours before we meet the young Nigerians whose names will rule Nigeria’s pop culture space for the next three months and maybe, even years to come.

Remember Ebuka Obi-Uchendu? The contestant who finished in eighth place in Big Brother Nigeria? The flawless young man who hosts the biggest events and TV shows in Nigeria? Yes, that’s what Big Brother does for its contestants, puts the spotlight on them and if they’re smart like Ebuka, they remain under the spotlight for years. This explains why (and you probably already know), Ebuka will be hosting the show.

Tonight though, your favourite Mama Africa, Yemi Alade will be performing live. What songs do you think she will sing on stage? Johnny? No, it’s old! Tumbum? Err..maybe. Or that Sugar and Salt one? Or Sugar and Spice? Whatever, we can’t wait.

And Papa Africa too, Flavour! Yes, he’ll be there with some waist magic…

Oh and there’s another guy, they call him K9. Google him up now or just wait to be surprised.

So, the 78 day-ride is about to be begin, so fasten your seatbelt and take a quick selfie!

We’ll be here to guide you through it with daily updates. The hashtag is #BBNaija and the stations to watch are DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

If you’re still feeling a bit awkward about Big Brother or you just don’t get it, click here for our exclusive interview with the big boss at MNET. He gave us all the background gist.

