BBNaija: Omotola visits the house with a powerful message, ThinTallTony bounces back at the arena games + more highlights

Day 33 was one spectacular day as the housemates got to host star actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde in the house.

Omotola got them in a deep conversation about the inequalities girls face when it comes to access to quality education. She revealed the statistics of girls who had no access to education across the world and the housemates were left in shock. Omotola also shared her personal experience growing up without a father and some of the housemates could relate. Uriel and Bisola also shared their own stories of how they’ve had to play fatherly roles in the lives of their younger siblings since they lost their dads.

It was an enlightening session with Omotola as they also discussed the issue of rape and sexism in the society. After Omotola’s memorable visit, the housemates lazed around the house and sang as usual.

7pm and it was time for the Payporte Arena games. While Uriel and Ese struggled with getting through the games, ThinTallTony, Marvis, Kemen and Bassey went through with hardly any hassles. TTT finished at 1.56 seconds and Marvis followed at 2.10 seconds. The new champion was announced by Biggie who asked former champion, Kemen to step aside. Recall that last week, TTT won the games but was later robbed of his trophy as Biggie replayed the games and realised Kemen was the actual winner. But look who bounced back tonight! TTT chose Ese to share in his reward.

After a long day of fun, competition and a star visit, the housemates retreated to the jacuzzi to share drinks and music.

Tomorrow night is the weekly house party and guess what the theme is? It’s Oleku! We can’t wait to see the housemates get jiggy to throwback music.