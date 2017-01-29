BBNaija: One night, too many pranks | Housemates are not impressed with new entrant, Debbie-rise’s fake fainting

As Big Brother prepared for the live show, he must have been grinning just by thinking of the prank he’s played on the housemates for the most part of the week. Live show host, Ebuka is an accomplice too. He knows the eviction gist is fake, we know this too but the housemates were totally oblivious of this drama and had their blood pressure rising for what was to come.

The 4 housemates (CocoIce, Kemen, Tboss, Marvis) that were up for eviction had their boxes packed for their exit from the house and has waited in anticipation of the big announcement, the anxiety grew.

- Advertisement -



Meanwhile, two new contestants prepare to storm the house as the 13th and 14th housemates. We’re introduced to Debie-rise, the tomboy who had the most badly thought-out entrance in store and Bassey, who is officially the hottest guy in the Big Brother house. They had both lived in seclusion in the last one week and were excited to join the other contestants who still had no idea about them.

The announcement of Tboss’ and Marvis’ eviction left the others in shock. Miyonse had to say goodbye to his favourite lady and Bisola was almost certain it was all a trick by Biggie. Prophetess, witch or just a smart lady? The two evicted housemates were taken to an empty room where they waited to know their real fate while the other housemates mourned their exit.

Then, it was time to welcome the two new entrants and Debie-rise came with drama. She fainted just as she walked in leaving the housemates scurrying around in a bid to revive her, until they found out it was a prank. Bisola could not hide her disgust at the unnecessary show and the look on Uriel’s face was everything…the best part was how Debie was quick to sense the coldness when she finally came around to meeting them properly. *Aunty no, don’t joke like that again

When your fellow witch decided not to wear Red to meeting… 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/0DxTnFoyBa — DemonLa (@PleiboiSwag) January 29, 2017

Following behind was the hunk, Bassey who was made for the sole purpose of stealing Kemen’s shine, or what else could it be? With a hotter body, friendly disposition and a really fine face…who needs Kemen? He walked in like a boss and ThinTallTony jumped at him in excitement (they obviously have history outside the house), the other guys gave him a warm welcome and Gifty later hustled him for a glimpse into what he has beneath his shirt.

But the housemates later get to reunite with Tboss and Marvis. Miyonse gets another shot at his romantic drama with Tboss, although we can sense he still has no effective plan towards getting her to fall for him completely.

So the house is back to almost normal, except adjusting to a new sexy guy and a crazy lady. Nominations will continue during the week but Bassey and Debie-rise are immune from this exercise in their first week.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments