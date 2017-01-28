BBNaija: It’s party time with DJ Xclusive but this housemate can’t be bothered to dance + more highlights

It’s Day 6 already and it looks like the housemates have seen it all already.

After last night’s games, the housemates slept much longer than usual and missed out on their daily exercise session but it was alright with Biggie. No punishments whatsoever, just clean the windows and end up in a mannequin challenge you weren’t told to prepare for. Big Brother made the housemates wipe the windows clean and while they were at it, asked them to freeze for minutes, then unfreeze and clean windows, then freeze again until it became a task in itself.

- Advertisement -



But it was going to be a lazing around till party time so why not? The housemates continued with the game of charade and cards as they awaited the celebrity guest DJ who was to arrive in time for the party.

Fast forward to the Nigerian Hip Hop Party and the guest DJ was a surprise to all of us. It’s DJ Xclusive.

The housemates had taken time to get ready with the ladies fully made up and hot for the throwdown. Did anyone catch Tboss’ outfit? Must have got Miyonse feeling all type of ways! Especially since he could hardly come close after their little split… He had moved on to Gifty though, he spent time with her during the day, mostly in bed and trying all he could to get her attention. He got some! She helped trim his nails and had a small chit chat with him…we try to be excited for Miyonse but we know Soma has Gifty’s “heart”.

Tboss may have made an impression with her outfit but at the party, she was on freeze mode. Viewers are confused as to why she bothered to attend their anticipated party if she had no intentions of dancing or having fun.

TBoss is obviously too cool to dance for anyone. We should do her a favor and make sure she goes home….. #BBNaija — Hydroking23 (@Hydroking23) January 28, 2017

TBoss is one of those girls that get all dressed up for a party and goes to stand at a corner to look…madam observer!! #BBNaija — Eno Jerry Okpo (@MslaLuna) January 28, 2017

Or maybe it’s just another to get fans talking…who knows? Hopefully, she’ll share her reasons with her new found love interest, Bally. Yes, Tboss has her eyes on Bally and it will be nice to see him actively reciprocate in coming days.

Remember that the housemates are not aware they will be joined by two new contestants tomorrow. But what will be the fate of those housemates who are up for possible eviction?

We’ll find out tomorrow night.

Who’s your least favourite contestant? Let us know.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments