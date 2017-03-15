BBNaija: Why people will vote endlessly for TBoss – Uti Nwachukwu

Former Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu has said people will vote massively for Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss.

He said this while reacting to an incomplete video where TBoss said the N25m prize money meant little to her, which went viral on the internet.

Uti who shared the full video on Instagram said those involved in the campaign against Tboss have only made viewers sympathetic towards her.

“This is wickedness at its peak. I keep telling people that Big brother is real life in a box! It shows you exactly what happens in the world we live in,” he said.

“You see for someone like me, I always pray that let whatever my enemies plan to make me fall end up being what God uses to promote and elevate me. It has consistently worked for me till now.

“I’ve been a victim of false accusations, lies and false testimonies by both frenemies and enemies… and all it did was make my brand bigger and stronger.

“Whoever did this to this girl…There’s no way that person’s candidate will win this game unless they confess and apologise.

“All you guys have succeeded in doing is making more people feel sorry for her and they will vote endlessly for her. Again I don’t have a favourite in the game but I must do my part to make sure the truth is heard.”

TBoss had said she could spend the prize money in a week while speaking with Efe.

She also said she has admirers who own private jets.