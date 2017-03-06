EXCLUSIVE: Here is the real reason Kemen was evicted from #BBNaija

by Dolapo Adelana

On Sunday, Big Brother housemate, Kemen was disqualified and evicted from the #BBNaija house.

Announcing his disqualification, Big Brother said he violated house rules.

Kemen had on Saturday night groped fellow housemate’s Tboss’ privates while she was asleep.

His eviction was greeted with outrage by many Nigerians who thought another housemate, Debbie Rise should also have been evicted for kissing Bassey while he was asleep.

On Monday, YNaija received a Direct Message on Twitter from a user who complained about Big Brother’s decision not to evict Debbie Rise.

Reacting to the complaint, PayPorte, sponsors of the show said it hadn’t been determined there was anything wrong with the actions of Debbie Rise.

The online retail outlet did not say Kemen was evicted specifially because of sexual harassment, or because he committed a crime, but because he violated unspecified “house rules.”

Payporte also drew a distinction between both contestants, stating that, unlike Debbie Rise, Kemen had been warned before, suggesting that his disqualification was not solely the result of his actions towards T-Boss that night, but due to it being his final strike.