BBNaija: Simi visits the housemates, ThinTallTony escapes eviction this week + more highlights

After last night’s twists that resulted in the eviction of four housemates – Jon, Ese, Bisola and Bally – as the other housemates have been made to believe, the mood at the Big Brother House was unlike most mornings.

Housemates got up to a late start, some of them played a game of cards, had a quick breakfast, cleaned up and moved on to the daily workouts.

Simi had performed at the eviction show last night so it wasn’t much of a surprise when Head of House Kemen announced that their first challenge in the week was to create a choreographed routine to her ‘Love Don’t Care’ track. ThinTallTony took charge of the choreography and casted Debie-Rise as the lead dancer.

Not long after, Simi walked into the house. She had a chat with the housemates and it was quite enlightening as they told her all that they intended to do with the platform Big Brother Naija had offered them. It is apparent that all the housemates have separate, unique goals all wrapped around entertainment, Simi advised them not to lose sight of those goals and keep things real.

From the main house, Simi went on to see Bisola and Bally in their paradise location where they are living the lush life. Bet some of you have forgotten about them already! The fun fact is that their holiday location is still within the environs of the main house as they both sneaked into the house in the morning to bath and change clothes while the other housemates were in the arena. They went in and left without a single trace. Wawu!!! Biggie really does have a lot of tricks up his sleeves.

Meanwhile, Bisola’s romantic partner, ThinTallTony seems to be moving on fine without her. He was all over TBoss at some point today and even kissed her. After scoring a point with Tboss, he moved on to emerge as winner of today’s Head of House task. So not only is he the house boss now, he has also earned himself immunity from eviction this week as Biggie had announced yesterday that the HoH task would serve as replacement for the weekly nomination show.

The housemates were asked in to a diary room session with Biggie where he asked who they would like to see leave the house. Think of it as an unofficial nomination show and this time, they had three options.

Tboss and Kemen picked Bassey as one of their choices while Bassey went for Kemen, Efe and Tboss. ThinTallTony surprisingly also picked Tboss as one of the housemates he’d like to see leave the house. But wait…we thought he was having the hots for her. Hmmm! You never know with these people and how they play their games.

Anyway, who are you voting for? Let us know.