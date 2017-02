A video of Miyonse and Tboss’ intimacy under the sheets had gone viral, but they were not the only ones who got some action last night.

Soma who is on eviction was caught kissing Marvis.

- Advertisement -



Watch:

#BBNaija Soma kissing Marvis 😜😜🙄? how will Gift react knowing that this happen. pic.twitter.com/dinVsJc9JO — bba Talk (@bba_talk) February 1, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments