#BBNaija: “I actually heard TTT has a child” | TBoss finally drops Bisola the bombshell (WATCH)

It looks like TBoss finally delivered that moment we’ve been clamouring for on the show.

The moment Bisola finds out that ThinTallTony is married with two kids and a pregnancy!

While the housemates sat around talking about their usual nothings and everythings, TBoss spilled some of the beans. She said she heard from some people in the house that TTT actually has a kid. That was all she said but the look on Bisola’s face following that revelation was priceless.

[#InCaseYouMissedIt: #BBNaija: “I don’t have a family, they are all dead” | Thin Tall Tony says]

Now more than ever, we can’t wait to see how she reacts when she gets the full gist. Drop dead!

We all know how emotional Bisola gets when it comes to TTT, how do you think she’ll handle this news?

