BBNaija: Things get hot and steamy in the House in all the ways you can(t) imagine + more highlights

It’s the 10th day at the House and housemates decided to bring us full-blown drama, the type that we didn’t really look forward to.

Over the night, Tboss and Miyonse shared a private moment in bed and by morning, social media was abuzz with a video of how it all went down. This comes as no surprise since majority of viewers had guessed their friendship was bound to go down this path. Is this Miyonse way of signing out of the House? Recall that he’s been nominated for possible eviction on Sunday and he’s not in any way moved by the possibilities of him leaving the House soon, although he bragged today that he has something planned for Sunday.

#LoveBirds: Queen Tboss 👸🏻 and Miyonse gets all lovey dovey while other Housemates sleep. #BbNaija pic.twitter.com/Hze6EOlU4Y — Tboss 👸🏻 #BbNaija (@TbossArmy) February 1, 2017

Biggie got the guys in the house to go on a speed dating task so it was up to their wits and punchlines to get the girls falling head over heels. Soma had quite a day as he was caught kissing Marvis in bed at daytime and kissing Gifty at night. Talk about the sharpest of them dudes! Debbie-rise was the only one who proved tough to get but he still was able to get a hug and kisses on the cheeks from her. Not a bad way to start, huh.

Talking about Debbie, the one-half of the duo of new housemates got into a major altercation with Bisola. Anyone agrees that Bisola is getting a bit aggressive? First with CocoIce, now with Debbie…maybe she should chill. But aren’t we here to be entertained? So Bisola rained all the Yoruba cuss words in the books on Debie over an issue that maybe could have been sorted amicably and it took the intervention of the other housemates to get them to stop. Meanwhile, as a way of healing from the hurt or getting over the anger, Debie composed a quick song about her fight with Bisola.

Another reality check that made the day memorable was the picking of outfits by the housemates who are likely to exit the house on Sunday. All the housemates ordered their choice outfits on the Payporte website for Saturday’s party.

Meanwhile, at the diary room, the housemates confess who their love interests are. Can you guess who is falling for who? At least, we know now that Kemen is in love with Tboss but Marvis is his confidante.

Have you been watching the show? Do you think Tboss will fall for Kemen at some point?

