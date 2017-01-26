#BBNaija: ThinTallTony goes naked to save his place in the house, housemates get emotional + other highlights

“I will show you the real me”, Tony said as he stripped off his clothing in a bid to canvas for likes ahead of the first nomination show that will amount to the possible eviction of one or more housemates.

Big Brother had announced in between of a current task that the housemates should campaign for likes. When they took turns at it, the campaign turned emotional as the housemates shared deeply emotional reasons why it is necessary for them to remain in the house. Efe stuck to his realness and told the housemates that winning the big prize will be a dream come true as his life before the show was characterised by tough financial struggles. Meanwhile, Gifty’s speech led to an emotional outburst that got Bisola, Bally and Tboss pacifying her.

From one speech to the next, tears flowed freely among the housemates but no one was prepared for what ThinTallTony had in store to save himself from eviction. Tony took the stage and stripped to nothing as the ladies scampered to hide their faces. He explained, in tears, that his decision to show off his “real self” is what a campaign is  about and he had hustled enough but all he has left is his own self. His speech drew even more tears from all the housemates, even the men.

More updates to come…

