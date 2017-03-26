#BBNaija: Viewers are certain TBoss had a hand in Bassey’s eviction | The reactions are scary

Big Brother Naija housemate, Bassey has just been evicted from the house. He is the eighth contestant to exit the show and his eviction has been followed by interesting theories as to why and how he got so unfortunate.

A large of percentage of followers on Twitter are certain TBoss is the brain behind Bassey’s eviction. How so? They say all the housemates who have gotten close to her in the past were met with doom. And Bassey should have learned this lesson before choosing her to enjoy his PayPorte Arena Game victory reward and spending other alone moments with her over the past week.

But one quick question: Did y’all vote for Bassey?

  • Nyasha Bandera says:
    March 27, 2017 at 8:45 am

    haaaaibo big brother this game is interesting . team Efe,Mavies,Bisola all the way. # Niasha Bandera

  • nneka dick says:
    March 27, 2017 at 8:26 am

    There is no way tboss gets higher votes than basset,the guy is intertaining,intelligent, smart and good,but tboss has nothing to offer not even an ordinary dance in the party,pls she should go home.

  • nneka dick says:
    March 27, 2017 at 8:24 am

    There is no way tboss gets higher votes than basset,the guy is intertaining,intelligent, smart and good,but tboss has nothing to offer not even an ordinary dance in the party,pls she should go home.

  • Anele says:
    March 26, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Sad…i really liked the guy

