BBNaija: We’ve been watching housemates paint for five hours now…who else is bored?

We definitely didn’t sign up for the adult version of Scrap Palace!

Big Brother Naija promised us quality entertainment and we doubt we’re getting that these days. No doubt the show has reached the highest levels of boring in the past one week. Apart from a few gossip sessions, yesterday’s Minimie task and the celebrity visits, nothing new has happened on the show. Let’s not even lie, the celebrity surprise visits have almost lost their relevance. Mr Ibu was the last celebrity who did something remarkably different during his visit.

So far this week, Biggie has tasked the housemates on art and creativity, considering the theme of the week is Extreme Art; but we thought we had seen the last of that on Thursday after the final presentations and wager loss. But it’s like Biggie is an artist in his other life as that would be the only excuse for stretching the painting task into the weekend.

It’s no longer making any sense please. We’ve had to watch this for over five hours now and some of us have gotten super bored. It’s Saturday, for crying out loud. We finally have some free time on our hands to enjoy a reality show we’ve become sold to and what we get is a painting session? Please help us rethink your strategy in coming weeks.

Did we also mention that the show has become extremely predictable? We know they’ll get dressed for the Saturday night party soon, dance for hours, play truth or dare afterwards and into the new day, wake up late Sunday morning and laze around all day till the eviction show.

Banky W will be performing live at the eviction show. Will Biggie make him visit the house on Monday afternoon (and for a second time) as is the trend in the last two weeks? Don’t even try it!

We want to be entertained please.