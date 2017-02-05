#BBNaijaLiveShow: Soma and Miyonse evicted from the Big Brother House (UPDATED)

The first eviction in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show just happened tonight and Soma has been named as the first housemate to leave the house.

Just when we thought we had seen all of it, host Ebuka announced that a second housemate will be leaving.

- Advertisement -

Miyonse was announced as the second housemate to exit the house leaving Efe as the lucky housemate in tonight’s eviction show.

The very first eviction show has been shocking so far.

More details soon…

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

#BBNaija: Housemates play a very intense kissing game and receive a guest from past BBA + more highlights

#BBNaija: Bassey shares deeply touching story of his mum, Miyonse’s argument at the debate is impressive + more highlights

#BBNaija: “Kissing another dude for money” | Gifty’s ‘boyfriend’ shares intimate photos, video

#BBNaija: Things get hot and steamy in the House in all the ways you can(t) imagine + more highlights

#BBNaija: Soma and Marvis kissing under the sheets (WATCH)

#BBNaija: Efe stages a smooth coup with the help of Debie-rise, Tboss flashes boobs just because… + more highlights

The Thread: CocoIce, Efe, Miyonce- the power tussle | #BBNaija

#BBNaija: All hail Igwe CocoIce, Miyonse gets highest number of nominations + more highlights

#BBNaija: One night, too many pranks | Housemates are not impressed with new entrant, Debbie-rise’s fake fainting

Loading...