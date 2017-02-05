BBNaijaLiveShow: Soma and Miyonse evicted from the Big Brother House (UPDATED)

The first eviction in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show just happened tonight and Soma has been named as the first housemate to leave the house.

Just when we thought we had seen all of it, host Ebuka announced that a second housemate will be leaving.

- Advertisement -



Miyonse was announced as the second housemate to exit the house leaving Efe as the lucky housemate in tonight’s eviction show.

The very first eviction show has been shocking so far.

More details soon…

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments