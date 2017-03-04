“Be like Abdulsalam” | Fayose has some advice for Obasanjo

by Dolapo Adelana

Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has advised former President Olusegun Obasanjo to emulate former Head of State, General Abdusalam Abubakar.

Fayose stated this while answering questions on his recent visit to Abubakar.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, quoted the governor as pouring encomiums on the former leader for his roles in ensuring stability in the country.

Fayose commended the retired general for the roles he played before and after the 2015 general elections in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Abubakar congratulated Fayose on his election as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

He also said he had been reading about Fayose’s activities as a leading opposition figure in Nigeria.

The statement quoted Abubakar as saying democracy needed a virile opposition to thrive and make progress.

Asked by reporters if he would embark on such a visit to Obasanjo, Fayose said, “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo must take a cue from somebody like General Abdusalam Abubakar who are working for the unity and stability of the country.

“President Obasanjo must behave like a true statesman. ‎His major weakness is that he does not see anything good in other people or what they do except what he does himself,” he added.