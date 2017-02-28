“Beat your wife, lose your title” | Emir Sanusi tells Imams, traditional title holders

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi has cautioned all Islamic title holders in Kano to desist from the bad habit of beating their wives or “outrightly lose their title.”

He reportedly revealed this at the recent mass wedding of 1,520 couples last weekend, sponsored by the Kano state government.

The Emir also called on all Imams, district heads, village heads and ward heads to adhere to the warning.

“You should all come back to your senses and stop these barbaric [acts] because we will not allow this to continue in Kano. I have warned all district heads, village heads, ward heads and imams to also desist from the bad habit of beating their wives and whoever among them is reported to me to have beaten up his wife, would outrightly lose his title.” He warned.

Furthermore, he reiterated his intention to promote laws against poor men seeking to marry more than one wife.

“We are going meet on Wednesday this week to review the over 80 pages of the law and make the necessary adjustment before presenting it to the State House of Assembly for passage into law.

“Our people are facing serious challenges in their family affairs. We have heard series of complaints where a father forced his daughter to marry someone against her wish. We have heard so many cases where people marry additional wives while they could not feed them well, clothe them well or give them good shelter even though they have the means to do so.

“In this case, the proposed law provides that, a court of law would take something out of the man’s wealth to feed his family, give them shelter and clothes. In the event the man makes any attempt to resist the court’s directives, then the law takes necessary action against him. If you know, your salary cannot take care of more than one wife, you should not get an additional wife.” The emir noted.