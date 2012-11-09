Bee Azubike: The escape (30 Days, 30 Voices)

This generation isn’t reading. Nigerians don’t read. These days, there are so many attention-stealing, time-wasting activities considered ‘it’.
As a child, reading was my life. I was a tomboy and loved to play… but reading… that I never toyed with. There were no iPads, Blackberries, or any of the attention-grabbing gizmos you find today. I mean, there was cable TV, but its magic wasn’t half as powerful as the spell books had on me.
Books were beautiful; their titles, plots, and the rhythm to each line. School books, storybooks – I was in a love relationship with each one. I always say that when I read, my mind travels with the writer. Yes, that’s me; a pro at getting lost – both in real life, on the chaotic streets of lagos, and – in the fantasy of each new book.
But alas! The trial of my faithfulness came, and like a pack of cards I fell. Like a shameless backslider, I tumbled from the gospel of read-your-way-to-the-top to a newly found status of growing-up-in-a-rush. Yes you guessed right; TEENAGE happened to me. It was the 90s; music was beautiful, fashion stole my mind, and I began to notice the boys. My books tried to get my attention, but like a sinner, I’d drifted far far away from the light, and before I knew it, a few books a month had turned into one book a few months, and soon enough, books were started that never got finished.
It is true that once the joy of reading is discovered, it never dies. I guess that was what saved me. I never really stopped reading, my attention only shifted to magazines [the glossy kind that had my new friends – music, boys, and fashion – in them]. Thank God I didn’t turn to an airhead.
I was still smart though, but let’s face it, when you stop to read, you start to die. My mind was gradually dying. My soul felt trapped on a desert, thirsty for intellect and hungry for a good book, and I would have gone on that way… but I lost someone precious, and salvation came from that loss.
Nora Ephron wrote that “Reading is escape and the opposite of escape; it’s a way to make contact with reality after a day of making things up, and it’s a way of making contact with someone else’s imagination after a day that’s all too real…”
Months after I lost my dad, I still needed a strong prescription to take away the pain of it all. Music helped, but it felt like panadol where morphine was needed. Then one day, I accidentally found a book – a great one, and the story changed. I needed an escape, but this book was double the needed dose. After that, it was another book, and another, until I started to do some of my own writing.
As a child, you think you’ve experienced the best of story telling (thanks to the likes of Enid Blyton), but when you become an adult, you discover profundity, brilliance and amazingly creative ways of expression in books.
This generation isn’t reading. Nigerians don’t read. These days, there are so many attention-stealing, time-wasting activities considered ‘it’. The internet, for example, is a blessing, but how many people really empower themselves with informative articles and info from it? Write an intellectual piece and people will say it’s too long. Start a gossip blog, and blam! You have a massive following. Everyone just wants to find out who is sleeping with whom in the music industry and watch weird viewer-discretion-tagged videos, than read some intellectual ‘nonsense’… and TV? that one is story for another day.
Tonight as I lay in bed, I’ve flipped through every channel and back, each one reminding me of the unbelievable chaos in the world. There’s been a bombing somewhere in the Middle East. Music isn’t music anymore, it’s just noise. Cartoons are not as witty and innocent. Once again, I realise an escape is needed. The beauty of it all being that in one minute, you can be taken from the all-too-familiar okada ban, fuel scarcity, and church bombing reality, to the world of an ambitous young man from old money who’s just moved to the romantic city of paris. Magical!
This has became my routine… My sanity; get home from the jungle out there, shut out the noise of all the rickety-sounding I-better-pass-my-neighbor generators in my hood, and get lost in the peace and tranquilty of a good book.
They say no one reads these days. They say Africans don’t read. Well guess what I’m African, and I damn well love to read!
Bee Azubike started out as a writer but presently works as a PR consultant and freelance writer/editor. An avid lover of the arts, Bee as a child would draw cartoon characters and paint her parents a card every year for their birthdays. Crazy about her creator, dogs and ‘Vanity Fair’, she’s presently lost in Nora Ephron’s world, through the book ‘I Feel Bad About My Neck’.
30 Days 30 Voices series is an opportunity for young Nigerians to share their stories and experiences with other young Nigerians, within our borders and beyond, to inspire and motivate them.
Op-ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija.
23 Comments
Bee I am inspired by this, keep the pen filled with ink and your mind with great insights from wonderful authors, I have always been proud and would always be prod of you
Lovely piece Bee…
I'm as guilty, the "glossy ones" have taken me over…I wonder if I'll ever find salvation.
You could not have put it any better, I remember when I discorved the world of books, it was like falling in love and each chapter or page like discorvering a lovers likes, dislikes, body and at the end, it is bittersweet, you are heartbroken but still in love, u have to let go and u think u never get over it, then u find another book then it goes on and on.
Its a great piece, that serves as a reminder…nice one Bee
Wonderful write up… I've known Bee Azubike since I was young and it didn't surprise me when I read and realised what she has achieved cos I believe in her. Big ups Bee
Heartfelt piece Bee Blesyn Azubike… I am fighting my way back too – I really miss that feeling of being transported into the writer's world. Also miss writing…but its all coming back to me now…Thanks for sharing!
I'm african,and like you,books have always been my escape. Keep it up Miss 🙂 We love to Read!
I v alway known u had this in u keep it up n continue to explore your potentials to the fullest.
A lot of strong points…the truth is that I grew up with stuff like Enid Blyton and the aforementioned "witty cartoons" and I can totally relate to what's happening in the author's mind…I only hope I don't need such drastic circumstances to be forced to read…or write again.
This is a wonderful reminder to this generation, that the next generation(s) depend on our wealth of information which can only be got through constant reading of insightful pieces, to foster their development. May it not be told that my generation marred the development of our beloved planet Earth! I repent. Thank you Bee!
Wow! Wonderful article filled wit undiluted truth. Well done
Nice article. I also love reading. I grew up reading Enid Blyton and R.L Stine (Goosebumps) books. Lucky to have a dad who loves and inspires me to read. I feel books are friends that will never leave you and you can always go wherever u want with a good book and an awesome imagination.
Good writeup Bee, the rate at which we read has gone up though. Someone people don't read extensively because they think they don't need that info at that time, I say, read it even if you think you don't need it at all, you may need it one day, someone else may need it and you will be the one to provide the info. I read a lot, I have loads of books, innfact I jokingly/seriously say to my family/friends, my husband has to have space for giant shelves in his home, cos my books are going with me.
Now that was a fab read… Good on you Bea!!! You tell them. Reading is and always will be an important part of our lives.. And yes, I stand by you. I am Nigerian and I READ!
Wow!!!this is a beautiful and inspiring piece….books v always bin a part of me and dats sumtin I picked 4rm u….tnx so much Bee…so proud of me…great work
I have said this a million times. Our generation needs to read. we are too lost in chasing pointless things. We need to expand and nourish our minds. Thanks for this Bee.
Every line of this beautiful piece speaks volume.Its a wonderful read and I hope the intent behind this piece would be achieved! Oya,my African people,begin read Oº°˚˚°ºoo
Great peice! And spot on too. I've always loved to read, once upon a time I tried my hand at writing too. I have to admit my passion faded along the line as well. I still read, thank God! But not nearly as much as I used to, or should. This is my wake up call, thanks Bee
This is so inspiring. Would definately have to imbibe this in my children. And I've definately drifted. NB. Reading books is the key to being eloquent, coherent and sound.
Really heart warming and inspiring… The minute we start reading and open our hearts to the window of creativity then we can breathe the breath of fresh air we so desire. Nice one Bee
From the first line 'Nigerians don't read anymore' .. It says it all. Lovely Bee!x
WOW! this is soo true and am as guilty as sin,books were my favorites but these days there are so many distractions i hope to find my way back soon enough.thumbs up Bee, good job.