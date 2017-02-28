‘He is behind it’ | Trump blames Obama for leaks, protests (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump has said he believes former President Barack Obama is behind protests Republicans face in town hall meetings.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, “I think he (Obama) is behind it. I also think it is politics, that’s the way it is.”

While speaking on the leaks coming out of his administration, Trump said ‘Obama’s people’ are responsible for the leaks and they will probably continue.

He said, “You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes. You know, you’re probably right or possibly right, but you never know.

“No, I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security.

“But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”