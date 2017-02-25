BellaNaija remains at number 1, Zikoko slips out of the top 10 | The YNaija online (web) ranking

Eat Drink Lagos vaults into the top ten, seeing a boost in buzz over the past week in particular, likely the result of a controversial restaurant review. Konbini and Zikoko both drop out of the top 10, the novelty factor of both having long worn out, and due to there being no signs of a reinvention or reconsideration of what they might have to offer.

BellaNaija, Linda Ikeji and Premium Times retain their positions, all continuing to deliver on the content that got them there originally, and maintaining steady levels of visibility and influence.

See the top 10 ranking below.