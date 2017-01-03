These are the best and worst Nigerian senators in 2016

It’s the start of a new year, and the upper chamber of the National Assembly will soon begin buzzing with activities – proposing legislation, signing bills into law, and jostling for positions. But before this, we look at the performances of every member of the upper legislative chamber – from Senator Gershom Bassey (Cross River South) to Senator Bukola Saraki (Kwara Central) – we let you in on their activities, challenges, and successes.

By popular demand, YNaija brings you the best and worst lawmakers in Nigeria’s red chamber.

– This ranking is from best to worst in descending order.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South)

Representing Abia South, the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Power and Solid Minerals Development is one of the outspoken legislators. He was reportedly the first opposition senator to query the 2016 budget. He’s major accomplishment in the current senate is his sponsorship of the Public Procurement Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 which is a culmination of efforts to promote Made-in-Nigeria products in the country. The bill has been passed by the senate

Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central)

Am not sure everyone does not know the brain behind the sexual harassment bill that seeks to punish randy lecturer in Tertiary Institutions. ‘

Meet senator Ovie Omo-Agege. He proposed this bill which was signed into law recently. He also achieved another great feat when he sponsored a bill to establish a University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun, Warri, Delta State. The bill was signed into law too! His people must be proud of him.

Senator Andy Uba (Anambra South)

The former special adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo is one of the out-spoken senators who have contributed immensely in the upper chamber through his contributions during plenary. According to a review by Nigeria’s Daily Trust, the senator who was re-elected is topping the chart of senators who have presented the highest number of bills in 2016.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (Bayelsa East)

Meet Senator Murray-Bruce, known as the Senator of social media who is an advocate of common sense. The founder of Silverbird group is one of the finest legislators. He’s always making common sense concerning the state of the nation on his YouTube channels, Twitter and Facebook account.

This year, he has proposed more than 10 bills. One of the bills is the Ward Security Bill which seeks to protect Nigerians from herdsmen attacks and similar insecurities by creating a form of Community Police.

Senator Bukola Saraki (Kwara Central)

He’s the Senate President of the 8th National Assembly. Since he assumed duty, he has set a new template for distinguished senators to act on. For instance, he has been able to persuade his colleagues to ensure that plenary proceedings begin exactly 10 am as stated in the Senate Standing Order.

There is also an order as to what issues come on the floor on each of the three days the Senate sits at plenary. On Tuesdays, the Senate focuses on motions which are intervention instruments on issues of national importance. Wednesday is devoted to first and second reading of new bills while Thursday is devoted for consideration of reports from committees working on bills to be passed into laws.

Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West)

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the deputy senate president is an experienced legislator who knows the bolts and nuts of the legislative arm of government. Although he’s a presiding officer, he contributes during senate plenary. He’s one of the senators against the creation of grazing reserves in different states across the country alongside.

Samuel Egwu (Ebonyi North)

The former Governor of Ebonyi state has done well in terms of bringing his wealth of experience as a former lecturer of Agriculture and minster of education to see how normalcy could be restored to Jamb’s admission processes with the Jamb Act (Amendment) Bill.

As north estate recovers from 7 years insurgency attacks, he also sponsored the North-East Development Commission Bill which has been approved by the senate.

Senator Isa Hamma Misau (APC, Bauchi Central)

At 42, Senator Misau is the youngest serving senator., he’s the Chairman Senate Committee on Navy. He’s doing very well in the senate. He sponsored 8 bills a year after he was elected into the red chamber.

Gershom Bassey (Cross River South)

His name isn’t popular right? But he’s one of Nigeria’s brilliant legislators working silently as the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

His committee is working on the Petroleum Industry Bill which has passed first reading some. He’s also sponsored few bills. His motion on the need for sensitization on climate change was passed recently.

Fatimat Raji-Rasaki (Ekiti Central)

She’s one of the active female senators who have sponsored two bills and motion a year after she was elected into the red chamber.

In her constituency, she initiated an empowerment programme with Bank of Industry (BOI) which trained just under 3000 people and provided micro finance loans to well over 1000 people in April 2016.

Senator Godswill Akpabio

You can call him Senator no nonsense who have been giving the ruling party tough opposition in the upper-chamber. The immediate past-governor of Akwa Ibom state who is currently the Senate’s Minority leader was one of the senators who debated the 2016 budget. He faulted 400 million allocations for the Niger Delta Development commission. The allocation was improved upon in the 2017 budget.

Abiodun Olujimi (Ekiti South)

Here’s another out-spoken female senator who presented the “Gender Parity and Prohibition of Violence against Women,” in one of the senate’s plenary session. A year after her election into the senate, she sponsored 11 bills including the Whistle Blowers Protection Bill 2016 which will be passed into law by 2017. She’s representing Nigerian women in the senate, big time!

Gilbert Nnaji (Enugu East)

He’s the Chairman of Senate Committee on Communications. Recently, he worked out modalities for Graduate Scholarship on Information Technology, Telecommunication and Business Development and Management that would make the job-seeking graduates from his constituency employable and effective. Kudos!

Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central).

She’s the wife of the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and she recently proposed a controversial bill for lagosian: “A Bill for an Act to make provision for Federal grants to Lagos State in recognition of its strategic socio-economic significance. She also co-sponsored a bill that will improve inmates living conditions in Nigerian prisons.

Abdilfatai Buhari (Oyo North)

He sponsored a motion his constituency will seriously benefit from. The motion was on the urgent need to declare State of Emergency on the total collapse of three bridges along Oyo – Ogbomosho – Ilorin Trunk ‘A’ Federal Highway and the Igbeti – Ilorin Federal Highway viz Oolo to Masifa bridge, Elega to Asani bridge and Mooro bridge. The bill was sponsored alongside Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo Central).

Stella Oduah (Anambra North)

The former Aviation Minister is one of the six vibrant women in the upper chamber. She vehemently opposed his male counterparts when they refused to pass the gender equality and opportunity bill during a fierce debate in the red chamber. She also sponsored a motion on the “construction of Dams to Remedy the perennial flood disasters in Nigeria” with about 5 bills to her credit.

Senator Shehu Sani is another senator of social media popularly known as the ‘camel senator’. With more than 100,000 followers, his active on twitter and in the red chamber too. He’s the Senate Committee Chairman on Foreign & Local Debt as well as Ad hoc Committee Chairman on Humanitarian Crisis in the North East. So far, he has sponsored more than 10 bills. He contributes during senate’s plenary, too.

Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West).

Diversion of food in IDP camps is forcing IDPs to scrimp on food, thus, increasing the rate of malnutrition. In order to curb the excesses, the Food Security Bill, sponsored by Sen. Adamu prescribed severe punishment for persons found guilty of diversion of food items including those meant for the IDPs.

Olugbenga Ashafa (Lagos East)

On the heels of the rising cases of jungle justice in Nigeria, Sen. Ashafa proposed a motion condemning the Rising Cases of Jungle Justice in the Country, sponsored by Sen. Gbenga Ashafa. The Motion scaled through with six resolutions one of which includes urging the Senate to urgently accelerate the passage of Anti-Jungle Justice Bill. Good job!

Senator Barnabas Gemade ( Benue North-East);

Herdsmen related attacks has blighted the agricultural in Benue, this galvanized Senator Barnabas into sponsoring a “Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of National Ranches Commission for the Regulation, Management, Preservation and Control of Ranches and Connected Purposes 2016”

Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo Central).

Are you aware of a state university that has been on strike for the past 7 months in Nigeria?

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

The former speaker of Oyo house of assembly has sponsored a motion on the need for the senate to look into the issue with the motion on the “Urgent need to Resolve Ladoke Akintola University Strike.”

Dino Melaye (Kogi West)

Senator Melaye drew the ire of Nigerians when he clashed with Remi Tinubu, a fellow senator and wife of Bola Tinubu, APC national leader. He allegedly said he would beat up and impregnate Tinubu. Nonetheless, he’s performing his functions as a legislator. He’s active both as a legislator in the red chamber and as an activist on social media. He sponsored 10 bills a year after his election into the senate.

Francis Alimekhena (Edo North)

He’s the Deputy Chief whip and he’s one of those out-spoken senators that engage in debate in the red chamber. He’s not a bench warmer. Recently, he made a complaint against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachi David Lawal on a statement he made that Federal Government may not implement Constituency Projects 100 per cent as contained in the 2016 budget due to paucity of fund.

Rose Oko (Cross Rivers North)

Meet another out-spoken female senator in the upper chamber. She engages in debate with his male counterparts during senate plenary sessions. She has sponsored more than 5 bills in 2016.

John Owan Enoh (Cross River Central)

This experienced lawmaker who has served in the Green chamber from 2003 before representing his constituency in the senate is doing fairly well. He proposed a new currency law that will give the Central Bank of Nigeria legal powers to set exchange rates, effectively rolling back the nation’s six-month-old free float

Senator Binta Garba Marsi (Adamawa North)

It’s true the military has invaded Sambisa, Boko Haram’s stronghold but suicide attacks still persist in some parts of north east. Against this backdrop, Senator Binta Garba Marsi sponsored a motion on the recent Suicide Attacks on Madagali Market in Adamawa State.

Utazi Chukwuka (Enugu North)

Senator Utazi is not one of those benchwarmers senators. He’s passionately representing his people in the red chamber. Angered by the incessant killings perpetrated by suspected Fulani herdsmen, the senator recently sponsored a Bill for an Act to Control the Keeping and Movement of Cattle in Nigeria.

Joshua Lidani (Gombe South)

He’s one of the outspoken male senators. Recently he sponsored the motion entitled “JAMB’s New Admission Policy’’ which seeks to extend the validity of the results of UTME to three years. It was approved by the senate.

Barau I. Jibrin (Kano North)

In a bid to encourage patronage of Nigeria made vehicles, the senator is one of the co-sponsors of the bill: “Ban on the Importation of Vehicles through the Land Borders into the Country.”

Philips Aduda (FCT)

In a time when government hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) need proper management, the Senate minority whip recently sponsored the FCT Hospital Management Board Bill, 2016. He has sponsored more than nine bills in the red chamber.

Senator Babajide Omoworare (Osun East)

He co-sponsored a bill to reform Nigerian prisons. If signed into law, the bill to provide for a mother and baby unit in all prisons for use by female prisoners who are nursing mothers.

Muhammed Ali Ndume(Borno South)

He’s the senate leader, an out-spoken one with vigor. Out of the 8 bills President Buhari signed into law he proposed three bills. Also, in December, he proposed another bill: Constituency Development Fund Bill. If passed into law by 2017 each senator, without a perking order, will be taking home N1.7 billion for constituency projects.

Prince Lanre Tejuosho (Ogun Central)

When Tejuosho celebrated his 365 Days as a senator, he distributed multi-million naira empowerment items to hundreds of his constituents. The items according to media reports include: taxi-cabs, motorcycles, power transformers, sewing machines, deep freezers, generators, hair dryers, clippers and grinding machines.

Senator Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi North)

He has made provisions of 116 additional boreholes for the 116 wards in his constituency, to be located at market places. Nazif, also made provisions for women empowerment, and provision of exercise books for schools in Bauchi North. Also, more than 50 people were trained in various trades for empowerment. He co-sponsored Apapa Port Gridlock bill, Collapse of Road Infrastructure in Nigeria, Resuscitation of Collapsed Industries bill, Incessant Kano Market Infernos Sabon-Gari bill and Sexual Harassment bill among others.

Senator Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara North)

He’s the chairman Senate Committee on security and Intelligence. He sponsored a bill titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Repeal and Re-enact the Prisons Act CAP P29 LFN 2004 Bill 2016’.

Senator Lafiagi while leading the debate on the bill decried the appalling situations in major Nigerian prisons and the need for their improvement.

Murtala Nyako (Adamawa Central)

The former governor of Adamawa state received encomiums from his constituency when he co-sponsored the North East Development Commission Bill was passed by the Senate. The Bill seeks to rebuild the North East region which was ravaged by the insurgency

Mathew Urhoghide (Edo South)

He’s one of those senators that contribute during plenary. He’s short videos are on You tube, He has sponsored and co-sponsored more than 4 bills.

Philip Aruwa Gyunka (Nasarawa North)

He’s not a benchwarmer; he has sponsored more than 9 bills a year after he was elected into the upper chamber.

Buruji Kashamu (Ogun East)

Earlier this year, he was entangled in controversy. He was arrested for drug-related charges against him. But that did not distract the lawmaker from performing his legislative functions with five bills after one year as a senator.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano Central)

The former governor of Kano is not really doing pretty well but he recently sponsored “a Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of Grazing Areas Management Agency and Other Related Matters 2016”,

Kabiru Gaya (Kano South)

Recently, the Federal Government to stop the importation of vehicles into the country through the nation’s Land Borders as from the 1st of January, 2017. Senator Kabiru is one of the co-sponsors of the bill: “Ban on the Importation of Vehicles through the Land Borders into the Country.”

Tijani Kaura ( Zamfara North)

He sponsored the Solid Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission Bill which seeks to improve on the solid minerals we have in Nigeria.

Senator Jibrin Barau (Kano North )

Senator Barau is the Chairman Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream. As the chairman, he led other 23 senators on a motion on the floor of the senate to agitate for removal of subsidy on petroleum to allow Nigerians to access the product at filling stations across the country. He sponsored 7 bills a year after he was elected into the red chamber.

Senator Tijjani Kaura (Zamfara North)

Before now the executive is in the habit of borrowing money from special fund like Tetfund or Ecological fund without the approval of the national assembly. Senator Kaura in a bid to stop this proposed the bill for an Act to amend the tertiary Education Trust Fund Act, 2011 and other matters connected therewith,

Senator Donald Alasoadura (Ondo Central)

In November, he sponsored a Bill for an Act to provide for the Governance and Institutional Framework for the Petroleum Industry and for other related matters, 2016 (S.B. 237

The Bill having successfully sailed through second reading has been referred to the Senate Committees on Petroleum Downstream and Upstream to report back in four weeks.

Senator Adeola Solomon (Lagos West)

Let’s call him senator no nonsense. He and a few senators objected the anti- CCB bill which seeks to put the Code of Conduct Bureau under the senators’ armpit. He registered his displeasure alongside other senators by staging a walk-out. He has also co-sponsored few bills and motion, including the Lagos special grant bill.

Sunday Oji (Ebonyi South)

He’s the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations and Vice Chair­man, Senate Committee on Special Duties. He’s hardworking right?

Clifford Ordia (Edo Central)

He’s not a bench warmer, he’s one of those senators working silently. He has sponsored three bills which are yet to be signed into law.

Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central)

Committee Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee on Import Duty Waiver, Concession and Grants on the indiscriminate use and abuse Import Duty Waivers.

Duro Faseyi (Ekiti North)

Senator Faseyi has been in the lower chamber before now and his experience as a legislator is playing out in the senate. He sponsored Anti-Corruption Court Bill.

Samuel Anyanwu (Imo East)

He presented a Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Customs Service Management Act. The bill seeks to repeal the Customs and Excise Laws; to establish the Nigeria Customs Service, Reform the Administration and Management of Customs and Excise in Nigeria.

Uzodinma Goodhope (Imo West)

The senator has sponsored six bills in the upper chamber. After representing his constituency from 2011-2015, he was re-elected into the senate.

Senator Ogba Joseph (Ebonyi Central)

The former Ebonyi state commissioner of sports is one of the senators who co-sponsored the sexual harassment bill which has been signed into law.

Bayero Usman Nafada (Gombe North)

He sponsored the “Nigerian Peace Corps Bills, 2016. The two Bills were consolidated into one during the second reading debate and were referred to the Senate Committee on Interior for further legislative inputs.

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North)

Senate Committee Chairman on Information and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; the senate spokesman. From his videos on youtube he’s active during senate plenary sessions.

Ali Wakili (Bauchi South)

Recently, he proposed a bill seeking a five-year single term for polytechnic rectors against the present four years of two terms. The bill which scaled through the second reading at the Senate is tagged: “An Act to amend the Federal Polytechnics Act.

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha(Taraba South)

He’s the Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. Senator Emmanuel Bwacha sponsored a motion for the urgent funding of the activities extended continental shelf project. The Presidency went ahead and mobilized resources to actualize the lofty initiative.

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi ( Niger North)

The 49 year old legislator is one of the active and articulate senators in the red chamber. Based on the videos on his you tube channels, he’s always contributing. He co-sponsored the sexual harassment bill.

Mustapha Sani (Niger South)

He understands the plight of his constituency, recently, he raised an alarm over the bad roads in is constituency. He called on the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola to urgently repair the Abuja – Minna, Minna – Bida, Kontagora to Yauri, Rijau-Kontahora, Minna-Zungeru-Tegina federal highways, where many passengers were currently grounded.

Senator Suleiman Adokwe (Nasarawa South)

He is Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Member , Senate Committee on Communications, Member Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, and Member , Senate Committee on Security

Senator Mao Arukwe Ohubunwa (Abia North)

After edging out Chief Orji Uzor Kalu of Progressive People Alliance (PPA) in a controversial re-run election in Abia state, the PDP senator representing Abia North has not performed excellently in 2016.

Many roads in his constituency are bad and the Senator who was also in the 4th and 5th National Assembly in the House of Representatives was absent during the 2016 budget appropriation. Due to this absence, Abia North lost out in the 2016 budget.

Senator Theodore Orji (Abia central)

In a time the country is battling with economic recession the senator cracked an expensive joke in one of the senate plenary.

Famed for running down Abia state as the immediate past Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji, representing Abia central made a call to the senate to bring up a bill to register the Institute of Chartered Politicians.

Senator Bassey Albert (Akwa Ibom South East)

Representing Akwa Ibom South East, Senator Bassey was enmeshed in corruption scandals in connection with oil theft and money laundering. He was arrested and detained by EFCC for three days.

However, the legislator who is the Chairman of the Senate committee on Gas Resources is has been engaging with The NNPC and IOCs to end gas flaring in Nigeria.

Senator Nelson Effiong (Akwa Ibom South)

Is Senator Effiong one of the senators who don’t contribute during senate plenary? Eneh John, an investigative journalist based in Akwa Ibom answers in the affirmative. In his latest online article, he claims that his constituency is disappointed in the Senator who is yet to execute a project in Akwa Ibom South.

Senator Uche Ekwunife (Anambra Central)

The former bank manager is one of the six female senators in the upper chamber. She’s a fighter and her sheer determination as a tactical politician played out when she dumped PDP for APC to represent Anambra South.

Sadly, the whole politics prevented her from pushing for the inclusion of her constituency in the 2016 budget.

Senator Emmanuel Paulker (Bayelsa Central)

Nothing much from the Senator who was re-elected into the upper chamber in 2015, perhaps, he’s one of those senators who have kept their cool in 2016.

Senator Ogola Foster (Bayelsa West)

Drafted under ICT and cybercrimes committee, it’s pretty out to scratch out the 62-year-old contributions in the upper chamber in 2016

Senator David Mark (Benue South)

After he lost his position as the Senate President to the ruling party, the APC, one would expect the experienced law maker to contribute to discussions, debates and to propose bills but the governor of old Niger state has not lived up to the billing.

Senator Peter Nwaboshi (Delta North)

In a period president Buhari is serious with his anti-corruption campaign, this senator, out of his own self interest, perhaps, he sponsored the anti- CCB bill which seeks to put the Code of Conduct Bureau under the senators’ armpit. This bill will erase the idea of Asset declaration of Nigerian senators.

Senator James Manager (Delta South)

He has been in the senate since 2003 but his constituency, last month, issued him a 14 day ultimatum to give stewardship of his 10 years in the senate. This shows how well he has represented!

Senator Achonu Nneji (Imo North)

He was distracted; he had issues concerning his victory in the tribunal and this slowed his pace.

Senator Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South)

He was quick to raise alarm over the mindless killings and destruction of property orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen in his constituency. Yet, nothing much has been done to curb these killings.

Uthman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North)

His Representing Kaduna North constituency, nothing much on him.

Senator Gbolahan Dada (Ogun West)

The senator representing is not one of those benchwarmer. He has proposed four bills.

Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi South)

He’s the Deputy Senate Leader, the man who sponsored the controversial anti social media bill in 2015.

Senator David Umaru (Niger East)

Barrister Umaru, a two-time gubernatorial aspirant has sponsored six bills, a year after he was elected into the red chamber.

Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East),

The former governor representing Sokoto East hasn’t done too badly. He sponsored a bill seeking to establish Poverty Eradication Commission.

The bill seeks to provide a legal framework for the establishment National Poverty Eradication Commission.

Senator Rafiu Ibrahim Adebayo (Sokoto East)

Based on a review by Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper, he proposed six bills after one year as a senator

Senator Joshua Dariye ((Plateau Central)

The former governor of plateau state isn’t faring well with few bills and contribution in the upper chamber. He needs to do more,

Senator Robert Boroffice (Ondo North)

Senator Robert Ajaiyi Boroffice sponsored a bill to establish the Defense Space Administration (D.S.A.) the bill has passed its third and final reading in the Senate. its purpose was to enable the Armed Forces to effectively meet modern warfare and national security challenges..

Senator Umaru Kurfi (Katsina Central)

Umar Ibrahim Kurfi represents Katsina central. He is also the vice chairman, senate committee on finance. He has sponsored four bills a year after he was elected into the senate.

Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano North)

He’s Chairman of the Committee on Works and he sponsored two bills a year after his election into the red chamber.

Senator Aliyu Wamako (Sokoto North)

The former Governor of Sokoto state is one of those benchwarmer not contributing much in the upper chamber.

Isiaka Adeleke (Osun West)

Not doing so well in the red chamber, he sponsored two bills a year after he was elected into the senate.

Senator Banta Garba Masi (Adamawa North)

Not doing pretty much as expected, the senator should up his ante in 2017.

Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai (Borno Central)

Nothing much from the lawmaker, maybe is one those benchwarmers fond of not contributing during plenary session

Senator Ubali Shittu (Jigawa North)

His constituents expect more from him, not half-service.

Senator Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central)

It’s pretty hard to glean out information on the lawmaker.

Senator Olusola Adeyeye (Osun Central)

He’s the chief whip of the upper chamber.

Senator Mustapha Bukar (Katsina North)

Nothing much from the senator, perhaps his one of the benchwarmers in the upper chamber

Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North)

Based on Daily Trust review, he did not proposed any bill a year after he was elected into the senate.

Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto South)

A report by an NGO, the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), focused on Bill charts in the upper chamber shows that Abdullahi didn’t sponsor a bill a year after his election into the red chamber.

Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo South)

He’s also one of the benchwarmers in the senate; he hasn’t done much to represent his constituents.

Ahmed Rufai Sani (Zamfara West)

The former governor of Zamfara is also one of those governors not doing much in the red chamber. He didn’t sponsor a year after his re-election into the upper chamber, it’s pretty bad from the former governor.

Bukar Baba Ibrahim (Yobe East)

It seems former governors in the upper chamber are there to relax, instead representing. Senator Bukar is one of those former governors who are benchwarmers in the red chamber.

Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara South)

Hasn’t done much as expected.

Abdulsalami Ohiare (Kogi Central)

Nothing living up to the billing as a senator; he’s not active in the upper chamber.

Air Marshal Isaac Alfa (Kogi East)

He was distracted through court cases that question his victory in the 2015. He finally won in a fresh election conducted this year.

Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North)

He has sponsored few bills and motion. He’s a regular contributor to issues in the red chamber

Sabo Mohammed (Jigawa S/West)

He’s the Chairman House Committee on customs from 2011 to date. And the corruption in customs still persists.

Muhammad Shitu (Jigawa N/East)

He hasn’t sponsored a bill yet.

Ayero Nafada (Gombe North)

Perhaps he’s one of the senators shirking their responsibilities in the hallow chamber

Goje Danjuma (Gombe Central)

Not doing well.

Abubakar Kyari (Borno North)

Did pretty well to push for the North East Development Commission Bill which seeks to rebuild the North East region which was ravaged by the insurgency

Ahmad Zannah (Borno Central)

His constituency is seriously affected by insurgency in the last seven years. So, pushing for North East Development Commission Bill is a worthy course.

Akume George (Benue West)

Following the incessant attacks on communities by suspected herdsmen, Akume hasn’t done much to see how these attacks could be prevented.

Jeremiah Useni (Plateau South)

Not so impressive.

Jang Jonah (Plateau North)

One of the former governors not performing well in the red chamber.

George Sekibo (Rivers East)

Based on Daily Trust review, he proposed a bill a year after he was elected into the senate; too bad. Just a bill after the whole year.

