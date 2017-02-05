Beyonce broke the internet but World Cancer Day happened too | See our top 10 photos from the past week

After all said and done, Beyonce ruled the visual world this week with the release of the photos from her maternity shoot. Do we need to say she slayed. It was even as if she had her African #Beehive in mind as she not only called her (and a million others’ too) favourite body artist, Laolu Sebanjo, but also did and Osun/Yemoja themed series with the belly. Lord help! Not even seriousness 2Baba’s protest could stop the savagery that followed the announcement but a number of other very important things happened this week too and we kept postcards for you.

See our top 10 photos from the past week below:

World Cancer week happened on the 4th of February, as always and this is how Nigeria marked the day.

Let’s not lie: if Americans have Beyonce, after this TW magazine shoot by Emmanuel Oyeleke, we can now say that Nigeria has Kemi Adetiba (*insert all the fire emojis you can spare here).

An incredibly high amount of kissing (and more) went down at the Big Brother Naija house in SA this week.

Vice President (and acting President-indefinitely, if you please) met with Senate President Bukola Saraki this past week to discuss national issues.

Now Beyonce:



The first of many photos to come. This is the one she posted with the Instagram announcement. This is the one that overtook Selena Gomez’s photos as the most liked photo on the platform.

Then she released a new set that was shot underwater. These were the ones dedicated to the goddesses, Osun and Yemoja through Warsan Shire‘s poem.



But the internet is savage and they had to do this to Ciara.



She did not leave Blue Ivy beyhind in all the fun.

This is a conversation we can easily say ruled the week. Now, 2Baba may have pulled out of the protest last minute but the protest will still go on according to the Enough is Enough group.

Miss France, Iris Mittenaere was crowned the Miss Universe 2016 at Sunday night’s competition. Here, Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2017 is seen handing her the crown.

