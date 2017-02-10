Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu obsessed, can sacrifice his own children – Wife

Uchechi Nnamdi Kanu, wife of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says her husband is obsessed with the struggle.

Uchechi, who spoke in an interview with Thisday said Kanu could sacrifice her, their children and any family member to achieve his dream.

- Advertisement -



I will not advise him to drop the struggle

No. I will not advise my husband to jettison the struggle come what may. Anybody advising him to jettison the struggle, he will despise. That is his personality. To him, freedom from oppression is the holy grail. All he thinks about is Biafra and he would always say that he can only be regarded as a complete man when he’s able to rise up in the morning as a free man with Biafran flag flying on top of our house. That is what he always told me.

Your husband’s insistence on the struggle makes him come across as a stubborn man. Can you tell us about him, how he lived in the house and the fond memories you have of him?

My husband is indomitably obstinate when it comes to fighting a good cause – he abhors oppression. My husband is a kind-hearted and very intelligent man, whose witticism can crack your ribs for a very long time. When he is at home, you will know. He is a man that is obsessed with Biafra to the point of insanity and many times he has said publicly that he would gladly sacrifice me, the children and the wider family, if that is what it would take for Biafra to be free. That is the type of man Nigeria is facing, and that is the kind of man my husband is.

Kanu is being tried by the federal government for treasonable felony.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments