What exactly Biafra protesters said about Buhari yesterday

Over 5,000 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, May 10 took to the streets of Aba in an unplanned peaceful protest.

Despite the impromptu nature of the protest, thousands of Biafran agitators still managed to show up donning black outfits and waving the flag of the proposed Republic of Biafra.

- Advertisement -



The IPOB members declared why they took to the streets in protest in a statement jointly issued by leaders of the group, Emmanuel Mmezu and Clifford Iroanya.

Full text:

“It is with a profound sense of responsibility, that we make public our reasons for quietly rolling out one of our 48 zones on the streets today, Tuesday 10th may, 2016. The reasons for this unplanned peaceful march are as follows:

“We are pained by the statement General Buhari made yesterday in Kastina, that the whole of Nigerian would rather perish, than our people to be free from bondage. We view that position as the mindset of a deluded man. It is a pity that the man cannot see that this unitary and hostile prison called Nigerian, cannot survive much longer.

“He is clearly not in touch with reality. His belief that killing us in cold blood (as he has been doing) will force us to fall in love with his dream unitary empire, where injustice, nepotism and hate reign is laughable. Our message to him is short and precise: OUR FREEDOM IS UNSTOPPABLE.”

“Our second reason for marching peacefully today is: to pay homage with this solidarity march to our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for his tenacity and commitment to truth and to inform him, that political comedians on the payroll of our enemies are busy entertaining the public in their wild claim to IPOB leadership.

“These despicable clowns, who range from an 86 year old great grandfather who once ran Ohanaeze aground, to a bearded bastard, who is better known as a property grabber, have only succeeded in letting the world know that the enemy is scared of your able leadership, even from undeserved incarceration, hence their resort to sponsoring these jesters, in the false hope, that they could instigate fake leadership crises in IPOB.

“Shame on them. We proudly declare Sir, that we are totally committed, body, soul and spirit to Nnamdi Kanu’s leadership, for better for worse. On Kanu we stand.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments