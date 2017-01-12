Biden sheds tears as Obama awards him with America’s highest civilian honour (WATCH)

Vice President of the United States Joe Biden could not hold back tears as he received America’s highest civilian honour.

In a surprise farewell ceremony for his VP at the White House on Thursday US President, Barack Obama awarded Biden with ‘The Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction’.

Before presenting the award, Obama said, “Joe, for your faith in your fellow Americans. For your love of country. And for your lifetime of service that would endure through the generations.

“For the final time as president, I am pleased to award our nation’s highest civilian honour, ‘The Presidential Medal Of Freedom’ and for the first and only time in my presidency, I will bestow this medal with an additional level of veneration, an honour my three most recent successors reserved for only three others; Pope John Paul II, President Ronald Reagan and General Colin Powell.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am proud to award the ‘Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction’ to my brother, Joseph Biden.”

Watch below:

BREAKING: Obama awards Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom https://t.co/mGxk27Mmq4 https://t.co/6UCH1WxmKx — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017

The moment President Obama placed the Presidential Medal of Freedom around VP Joe Biden's neck https://t.co/oKmfs7Mti9 — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017

