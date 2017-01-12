The News Blog

Biden sheds tears as Obama awards him with America’s highest civilian honour (WATCH)

Vice President of the United States Joe Biden could not hold back tears as he received America’s highest civilian honour.

In a surprise farewell ceremony for his VP at the White House on Thursday US President, Barack Obama awarded Biden with ‘The Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction’.

Before presenting the award, Obama said, “Joe, for your faith in your fellow Americans. For your love of country. And for your lifetime of service that would endure through the generations.

“For the final time as president, I am pleased to award our nation’s highest civilian honour, ‘The Presidential Medal Of Freedom’ and for the first and only time in my presidency, I will bestow this medal with an additional level of veneration, an honour my three most recent successors reserved for only three others; Pope John Paul II, President Ronald Reagan and General Colin Powell.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am proud to award the ‘Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction’ to my brother, Joseph Biden.”

Watch below:

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Thread: This has to be the most surprising day of Joe Biden’s life

Today’s Noisemakers: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Nigerian Army and others

“I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my days that remain” | Top 15 quotes from Barack Obama’s powerful farewell speech

‘Yes we did’! Obama gives farewell speech in Chicago

Obama offered job at Spotify

Obama holds farewell party, hosts celebrities (PHOTOS)

Obama breaks down in tears, recounts “worst day as President”

The Dummies Guide to what’s happening with the UN, US and Isreal

DNC hack: US sanctions Russia, expels 35 diplomats

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.