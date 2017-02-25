The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversations this week.

PDP leadership crisis

The leadership tussle in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to worsen as various segment of the party have vowed not to work with the National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have said they would never be part of the National Convention being proposed by Sheriff.

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives has also said it only recognise factional Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi.

Meanwhile, Sheriff on Thursday took over the party’s Wadata House secretariat.

Sheriff also met with leaders of the party including former President Goodluck Jonathan and Tony Anenih.

2. PDP stakeholders meeting venue closed

The Police barricaded the International Conference Center, venue of the Makarfi-led PDP stakeholders meeting in Abuja.

The faction accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ali Modu Sheriff of colluding to lock up the venue.

The meeting later held at the Ekiti State Governor’s lodge in Abuja.

The Police has however said it barricaded the venue “forestall breach of peace.”

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu described the action by the Police as bad news for democracy.

3. Fayose vs Sheriff

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff exchanged words after the latter was declared National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose described Ali Modu Sheriff, as a general without soldiers in the Peoples Democratic Party.

He stated that he was not fit to be the party’s chairman.

Sheriff while responding said Fayose was wrong to have rejected him on behalf of other PDP governors.

Sheriff also vowed to make Fayose and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike irrelevant in the party.

4. Buhari speaks with Ganduje

President Muhammadu Buhari spoke with Kano governor, Umar Ganduje while a prayer session was going on at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

According to Ganduje, the President said he was feeling well.

5. Abduction of German archaeologists

Gunmen abducted a German Professor, Peter Breunij and his associate, Johannes Buringa at Jenjela village near Kaduna on Wednesday.

In prompt response, the Nigerian police deployed its special forces to rescue both victims.

The kidnappers have however demanded N60 million as ransom for the Germans.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has also summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the kidnap of the two German archaeologists.

6. Buhari says he needs longer period test

President Muhammadu Buhari said his tests results indicates he needs longer period of rest.

In a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said there is no need to worry over his health status.

7. Tonto Dikeh’s damning revelations

Nollywood actress made some revelations about her crumbling marriage to Oladunni Churchill.

While responding to critics and fans on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh said her marriage was based on lies, deceit and scam.

She revealed how she treated STDs multiple times.

The actress also said she lied to make her husband who he is today, including posting that he bought her a car.

On claims that he is gay, she said it was a ‘lie from hell’.

She wrote, “He is many things but No, he isn’t gay. That was a lie from the devil.”

8. Osinbajo’s visit to the MMA airport

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo paid a surprise visit to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to inspect facilities.

9. EFCC recovers 17 vehicles from ex-customs boss

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered seventeen exotic vehicles in a warehouse of the former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde located at Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna.

The recovery was sequel to an intelligence the commission received that stolen money and properties suspected to proceeds of crime were being stored in the warehouse. Upon receipt of the intelligence, a team of operatives from the Kano Zonal Office were deployed to carry out the investigation.

10. Osinbajo signs 7 bills into law

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo assented to 7 bills passed by the National Assembly.

He however wrote to the Senate stating that he has withdrawn his assent to four of the bills.

According to the letter, the bills include Dangerous Drugs Amendment Bill 2016, National Lottery Commission Bill 2016, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund 2016, and Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill 2016.