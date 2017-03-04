The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

These are the top 10 stories that drove conversations this week.

Obasanjo said his generation may have failed Nigerians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said his generation may have failed Nigerians.

While speaking at an event, Obasanjo said the present generation of leaders lack the capacity to move the country forward.

Obasanjo identified bad leadership as one of the major challenges facing Nigeria.

He however said his generation has succeeded in keeping Nigeria united and in democracy.

2. Court strikes six charges against Nnamdi Kanu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed six charges brought against leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi KANU by the Federal Government.

The charges bordered on “ownership of unlawful society, illegal importation of radio transmitters and researching on how to make improvised explosive devices”.

3. Epic fail at the Oscars 2017

Faye Dunaway and co-presenter, Warren Beatty stepped on stage to present the award for Best Picture but ended up announcing the wrong name.

Dunaway announced romantic musical “La La Land” as winner and the producer and cast of the movie had arrived on stage, picked up the award and were in the middle of a hearty speech when someone realised the error.

The winners card was then flashed before the cameras and it clearly showed ‘Moonlight’ as the winner.

4. Senate sends delegation to South Africa

The Senate has appointed a delegation to South Africa to investigate the ongoing xenophobic attacks in the country.

President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, made the announcement during the plenary on Wednesday.

Members of the delegation are the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; and the Chief Whip, Senator Sola Adeyeye.

Others are Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Shehu Sani; Senator Stella Oduah, Senator Magnus Abe and Senator Shaba Lafiaji.

5. El-Rufai speaks on Southern Kaduna crisis

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said tweets by Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori may have triggered violence in Southern Kaduna.

El-Rufai however claimed that Maikori has been inciting violence even before the incident.

He said the Chocolate City boss tweeted pictures of Boko Haram attacks as Southern Kaduna killings.

He added that Maikori will bw prosecuted in accordance with the law.

El-Rufai also spoke about his confusing 2012 tweet which many had said he used to incite violence.

6. Xenophobia: Militants have a warning for South African firms in Nigeria

A group of Niger Delta Militants have threatened to blow up Multichoice Limited, owner of DSTV; MTN, Shoprite and 16 other major South African investments in Nigeria over the renewed attack on Nigerians and other foreigners in the country.

The militants asked the government asked the government to shut the businesses within one month.

The militants also gave South Africans living in Nigeria one month to relocate.

7. Ex-NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu sues EFCC

Recall that the EFCC had discovered $9.8 million and 74,000 pounds in a safe hidden in a building in Kaduna owned by Yakubu. A court had ruled that the funds be permanently forfeited to the EFCC. Yakubu has however approached a Federal High Court in Kano to challenged the ruling. 8. Fayose comes for Obasanjo again Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo to stop blaming others in his generation for the nation’s problems. The governor, who was reacting to a statement credited to Obasanjo in which he said his generation had failed the nation, said the former president had a huge chunk of the blame for the nation’s woes. 9. CBN explains why the Naira is appreciating The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the recent appreciation of the naira against other currencies was due to intelligent work. The apex bank said it injected about 591 million dollars in the market. 10. Senate confirms Onnoghen as CJN The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. Onnoghen had acted in the same capacity for over 3 months.