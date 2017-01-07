The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

These are the top 10 stories that drove conversations this week.

Payment of N5000 stipend

The Federal has commenced the payment of N5, 000 monthly stipends to the poorest and the most vulnerable in the country.

This was disclosed by Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

Akande said one million Nigerians would receive N5000 monthly payments as budgeted for in the 2016 budget.

However, Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose described the scheme as a mere propaganda.

Fayose said there has been no payments in his state, challenging the Federal Government to publish names and account details of beneficiaries.

In response, the Presidency urged Nigerians to disregard the governor’s statement, stating that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will never lie to Nigerians.

Another Chibok girl rescued

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole rescued another Chibok girl in the Alargano forest, Borno State.

The rescued girl was found with a 6-month-old baby and identified as Rakiya Abubakar who was in SS3B before she was abducted alongside more than 200 girls by Boko Haram insurgents.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was delighted about the rescue promised to ensure that the other girls are freed.

Patience Jonathan Abuja home raid

An Abuja residence belonging to former first lady, Patience Jonathan was on Wednesday raided by security operatives.

The property is reportedly situated at Igbeti Rock, Maitama.

Policemen numbering about 20, stormed the house and forcibly gained entry into the house.

Obasanjo lashes out at Awujale

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has described the Awujale of Ijebuland Oba Sikiru Adetona as a rumour-monger and a liar.

He said this in a letter to the Awujale of Ijebuland, who made series of allegations against him in his recently published autobiography.

Obasanjo denied influencing the arrest of the Chairman of Globacom Telecoms Limited, Chief Mike Adenuga by the EFCC in 2006 as claimed by the Awujale.

Boko Haram: Borno LG Chairman’s arrest

The Nigerian army has confirmed the arrest of Shettima Lawan, chairman of Mafa local government area of Borno state over alleged support for terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The Army accused Lawan of being a big supporter of the sect.

Nigerian killed, another abducted in South Africa

Nigerians in South Africa have confirmed the death of a Nigerian and abduction of another.

Victor Nnadi, a native of Orlu in Imo state, was suffocated to death by the metropolitan police in Cape Town.

Another Nigerian, Austin Agunwa, was abducted by unidentified persons at Rustenburg, north-west province.

The Federal Government condemned the killing, urging the South African Government to ensure that justice prevails by carrying out investigation.

Nigerian escape from Indian prison

A Nigerian drug peddler, John Okoro escaped from an Indian cell few hours from being deported.

Okoro, 35, who had served a prison term made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody, by jumping from the balcony.

GLO CAF Awards

The 2016 GLO CAF Awards was held in Abuja during the week.

Algerian and Leicester City forward, Riyad Mahrez won the African Player of the Year Award.

Nigerian and Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho clinched the Most Promising Talent award while Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi won the Young Player award.

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala also won the Women’s Player Award.

See full list of winners here.

Arms bearing for aviation security personnel

The Federal Government has approved the bearing of arms for the Aviation Security personnel to enhance the security of passengers.

The Ministry of Interior is expected to train the Aviation Security personnel.

Adenuga’s net worth increased despite recession

Forbes Magazine has said Nigerian billionaire, Mike Adenuga’s net worth increased $2.7 billion to $5.8 billion since December 31, 2015.

Adenuga was the only Nigerian billionaire whose net worth increased in 2016.

