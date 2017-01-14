The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

These are the top 10 stories that drove conversations this week.

MMM is back a day earlier

Popular Ponzi Scheme, MMM Nigeria announced resumption of operations on Friday after going on a break on December 14 last year.

The scheme had frozen participants’ account last year and had promised to resume operations after the holidays.

While announcing its resumption on its website, the scheme told the media and authorities to leave Nigerian alone and stop promoting panic.

2. Aisha Buhari and SaharaReporters

Online news platform, SaharaReporters in a report claimed that Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari abused privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in London.

The platform said Mrs. Buhari on two occasions travelled with a large entourage to the UK paid for by the High Commission.

Mrs. Buhari, however denied the report stating that she has never received any favour from the High Commission.

She further revealed that the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom previously spent £32,000 as landing fees for private jets of First Ladies before her.

In response, SaharaReporters published detailed evidences of huge amount of money spent by the commission on Mrs. Buhari and her entourage during her visits.

3. Pretty Mike, not so pretty

Popular Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu otherwise known as Pretty Mike was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for putting leash on young girls and walking them around.

Pretty Mikecaused a stir on the internet after pictures of him leading girls with chains around their necks went viral, with many calling for his arrest.

4. Things didn’t go easy for Mr Eazi

Afropop singer, Mr Eazi was lambasted by Nigerians after he stated on the internet that Ghanaian sounds heavily influenced Nigerian music,

This assertion had angered Nigerians with many coming after him with barrages of insults.

In a bid to calm nerves, Mr Eazi apologised for his comments but then Nigerians still won’t have it.

5. Tonto Dikeh finally ate the humble pie

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has apologized to her colleague, Mercy Johnson for what she said about her child years ago.

Tonto Dikeh reportedly called Mercy Johnson’s child a witch and her husband broke 4 years ago.

In response, Mercy Johnson said she had forgiven her a long time ago and also prayed for her the night preceding her apology.

6. Premium Times, Nigerian Army face-off

The Nigerian Army has threatened legal action against online newspaper Premium Times for what it called “false” and “unsubstantiated” stories published by the firm.

In a letter dated December 22, 2016 and signed by Major General I.M. Alkali for the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the Army said the stories showed a “deep hatred for the leadership of the Nigerian Army.”

In response, the newspaper’s principal counsel, Jiti Ogunye said the army’s letter was a threat to the life of the staff of the news platform.

7. Omoyele Sowore vs Lekan Fatodu

Founder of New York-based online newspaper, Sahara Reporters was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

Sowore was reportedly arrested on Wednesday following a complaint of criminal defamation, blackmail, and threat to life and career filed by one Lekan Fatodu to the Nigerian police.

Sahara Reporters had last year accused Fatodu of his involvement in fronting for Femi Fani-Kayode in diverting money meant for Nigerian Armed Forces fighting Boko Haram.

He was however released the same day.

Sowore later alleged that the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni was part of a plot to kill him.

Lekan Fatodu who facilitated the arrest of Sowore says he would take him to court for criminal defamation.

Speaking with The Cable, Fatodu said he fell out with Sowore a friend of 20 years when he demanded N100m bribe from him.

8. Buhari’s letter to Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Laureate and Co-Founder of Malala Fund, Malala Yousafzai wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari as the abduction of over 200 girls clocks 1,000 days.

In repsonse, Buhari in a letter said Nigeria will not consider the ousting of the terrorist a victory until all the girls are released.

He also said the Federal Government will not divulge its strategies to ensure the other Chibok girls are rescued.

9. Fuel subsidy suspects convicted

Walter Wagbatsoma and Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi have been convicted on an eight count charge of subsidy fraud by a Lagos High Court on Friday.

They were convicted alongside their company, Ontario Oil and Gas.

The third defendant, Babafemi Fakuade, was, however, discharged and acquitted.

10. ECOWAS leaders meet Yahya Jammeh

ECOWAS leaders led by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh.

Jammeh has vowed not to relinquish power after losing the Dec. 1 presidential election.

