The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

These are the top 10 stories that drove conversations this week.

President Buhari’s health

There have been rumours that the President is dead but his aides have continued to assure Nigerians that he is still alive and not in any hospital.

- Advertisement -



Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Wednesday said he spoke with the President and he was hale and hearty.

Before then, his only surviving sister, Hajiya Rakiya had said she speaks with him daily.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo also said he spoke with him and he was “chatty” and also wanted to know about the protest which took place on Monday.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara also claimed to have spoken with him about the sufferings of Nigerians on phone.

In an attempt to prove that the President was alive, the Presidency released pictures of a visit by All Progressive Congress (APC) national leaders, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande to President Buhari in London.

2. #IStandWithNigeria Protest

Despite the withdrawal of pop icon, 2face Idibia from the protest, Nigerians on Monday trooped out to protest against government policies in Lagos and Abuja.

The protesters demanded better living conditions for Nigerians as they marched the streets of Lagos and Abuja.

Celebrities at the protest included, Seyi law, Omoyele Sowore, Charly Boy, Yemi Adamolekun among others.

However, there was a counter protest by the #IStandWithBuhari group showing solidarity to the President in Abuja on the same day.

3. Wike vs the Police

The Nigerian Police displayed N111 million it alleged Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike used to bribe top INEC officials during the Rivers rerun elections.

The Rivers State government however responded, stating that the governor did not bribe anyone.

According to a statement by Special Assistant to the Rivers Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the allegation was politically motivated.

4. Trump’s travel ban suffers setback

US President Donald Trump’s ban on 7 Muslim countries suffered a severe blow after a US federal judge ordered a temporary nationwide halt of the order.

Seattle US District Judge James Robart gave the restraint order allowing citizens of the banned countries access to the US.

Trump later approached the appeal court to overturn the “outrageous” ruling.

The US Appeals Court however rejected an appeal to reinstate Trump’s travel ban.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-panel judge of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Trump’s administration failed to offer any evidence that national security concerns justified immediately restoring the ban, which he launched two weeks ago.

5. $9.8m loot recovered from ex-NNPC GMD

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered $9.8m from a building belonging to a former General Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu in Kaduna.

The agency also discovered 74,000 pounds all stashed in a fire proof safe.

Yakubu has admitted ownership of the cash but said they were gifts from people he refused to name.

6. Soldiers brutality on disabled man

A video which went viral showed two soldiers brutalising a physically-challenged man in Onitsha for wearing military camouflage.

The attention of the army was brought to the incident following outburst that followed the release of the video.

The army has compensated the victim, Chijioke Oriakwu with clothing and undisclosed amount of money.

It has also demoted the soldiers involved in the assault and sentenced them to 21 days imprisonment with hard labour.

7. NJC, Osinbajo and Onnoghen

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo forwarded the name of acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation following a letter he received from President Muhammadu Buhari directing him to do so.

The Senate was on recess, prompting the National Judicial Council to extend the acting tenure of Onnoghen for three months.

8. CAN vs Lai Mohammed

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to stop lying.

The Christian body was reacting to a statement made by Mohammed where he debunked as fallacious reports that Christians were being killed by Muslims in the country.

Mohammed had said it was impossible for Nigeria to be islamized, adding that Christians were not being killed by Muslims.

9. What Buhari told Tunde Bakare

Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari always wanted a Vice President that could hold the nation together in case he died.

He added that Buhari also rejected former president, Olusegun Obasanjo’s offer to support him if he (Buhari) replaced Bakare with former Finance Minister as his running mate.

10. FG takes over Arik

The Federal Government announced the taking over of Arik Airlines.

The government also appointed a new management for the airline.

The airline has however vowed to challenge the takeover.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments