The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

These are the top 10 stories that drove conversations this week.

Buhari’s second letter to the Senate

The content of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second letter to the Senate while on vacation in the UK was made public.

The Senate President did not publicly read a letter from the President requesting an extension of his vacation.

Saraki had only acknowledged receipt of the letter, stating that the President requested an undisclosed number of days to remain in the UK.

However, a copy of the letter revealed that Buhari said he would not return to Nigeria until his doctors are satisfied.

“… I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out,” Buhari was quoted to have said in the letter.

2. Saraki and Dogara visit Buhari

Seante President Bukola and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara visited President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently vacationing in the UK.

The newly appointed Senate leader Ahmed Lawan was also part of the delegation that visited the President.

According to Saraki, the President was cheerful and in good spirit when he received them at the Abuja House in London.

Dogara on his own part said Buhari spoke with him about the sufferings of Nigerians.

3. Fayose and the Ministry of Finance

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose had alleged that his state did not receive budget support fund last month.

Fayose accused the Federal Government of trying to cripple his state.

The governor later visited the headquarters of the Ministry for Finance to lodge a formal complain.

Fayose, demanded the release of the funds, as he requested to see the Minister for Finance, who at the time of his arrival was attending the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The Federal Government in its response said the government of Ekiti failed to comply with the requirements for participating in a conditional loan programme to state governments.

Fayose later confirmed that the Federal Ministry of Finance has reversed its decision over the N1billion Budget Support Facility for the month of January.

4. Osinbajo’s second visit to the Niger Delta

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo paid his second visit to the Niger Delta.

Osinbajo held a a town hall meeting comprising the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike; traditional rulers, elders and other stakeholders at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said the Federal Government will build modular refineries and employ Niger Delta youths involved in illegal refining of crude oil.

The acting President also visited Bayelsa State which he described as the Jerusalem of the South South.

5. Trump caught in a lie

An American journalist Thursday spotted a lie in a statement made by US president Donald Trump during a press conference.

Trump had during the conference said he won the November election with 306 electoral college votes, the highest since Ronald Reagan.

But a reporter quickly called Trump’s attention to the statement saying why should Americans trust Trump when he was providing false information.

The reporter said Obama got 365 votes while George HW Bush got 472 votes.

6. Court affirms Ali Modu Sheriff PDP National Chairman

The Port Harcourt division of the Appeal Court Friday declared Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judgment was delivered by a three-man panel of justices on the PDP leadership tussle – between Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi.

The PDP has been in turmoil following a series of judgments.

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Rivers had sacked Sheriff as chairman of the PDP, Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja division of the court, declared Ahmed Makarfi’s caretaker committee as illegal.

7. Trump’s security adviser resigns

Donald Trump’s National security adviser, Michael Flynn has resigned.

Flynn’s resignation comes after questions over whether he misled Vice President Mike Pence on discussing sanctions with Russia’s envoy to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

8. Audu Maikori arrested for ‘incitement’

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested CEO of Chocolate City Audu Maikori.

Maikori was picked up in Lagos on Friday and was flown to the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

He was reportedly arrested due to a story about the killing of five university students by suspected Fulani herdsmen, which later turned out to be false.

He had however tendered an apology for the misinformation.

9. Trump places a call through to Buhari

US President Donald Trump spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari who is presently vacationing in the UK.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama confirmed the news.

Senior special assistant to the president, Garba Shehu also said the conversation was cordial.

According to him, Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls.

He also made known his readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

The White House later confirmed the phone conversation between both leaders.

10. Timi Dakolo vs Majek Fashek

Majek Fashek once again accused Timi Dakolo of remaking his hit song ‘Send down the rain’ without his approval.

His manager had threatened to sue the singer for N100m.

In response, Timi Dakolo released all proof of payment to Charles Novia who claimed he has the power of attorney.

In an interview with YNaija, Dakolo said he would sue both Fashek and his Manager if they disturb him again.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments