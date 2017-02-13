The Big 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. BREAKING: ‘Trump to call Buhari today’

Geoffrey York, African Correspondent for The Globe and Mail said US president Donald Trump will on Monday speak with President Muhammadu Buhari over the phone.

2. PDP’s 2015 election loss, a temporary setback – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed happiness at plans put in place by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to regain power at the central.

Jonathan said the loss experienced by the party in 2015 was a temporary setback.

3. I saw Buhari in London, but can’t speak on his health status – Amosun

Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has said he indeed visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The governor also said it is not in his place to talk about the President’s health status.

4. See how Trump walked the Grammys red carpet #MakeAmericaGreatAgain

Singer, Joy Villa literally dragged “Trump” across the Grammys red carpet.

5. Grammys 2017: “Beyonce deserves it more”, Adele rejects ‘Best Album’ award

Singer Adele Monday turned down the Grammy Awards for ‘Best Album of the Year’ after winning the category ahead of Beyonce.

According to her, Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ has inspired people across the world.

