The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

2017 budget: N1.05bn allocated for Buhari, Osinbajo’s foreign trips

The 2017 appropriation bill before the National Assembly has revealed that N1.05bn has been budgeted for foreign trips of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the State House headquarters.

2. Here is the full list of winners at #TheHeadies2016

The 2016 Headies held on Thursday at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Here is a full list of winners at the awards.

3. FG orders IGP to stop Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara killings

The Federal Government has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to ensure that the violent killings in Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara states stop.

4. Why our govt is slow but progressing – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said even though the current administration was slow, it was progressing.

5. Four female suicide bombers shot dead in Borno

Four suicide bombers in Borno State on Thursday were killed by troops of Operation rescue finale while trying to detonate their Improvised Explosive Devices.

