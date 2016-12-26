The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

We will no longer tolerate the killing of our members – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it would no longer take lightly, the killing of its members by security agencies.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Sunday, the group said it would avenge the death of any member killed by the security agencies henceforth.

2. Troops are close to rescuing Chibok girls in Sambisa – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Sunday said troops of the Nigerian Army who are in Sambisa forest were close to rescuing the Chibok girls and other captives.

3. Why I accepted the outcome of Ondo gov. polls – Jegede

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the November 26 Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede has explained why he refused to challenge the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu in court.

4. ‘$2bn arms scam: APC chieftain returns N170m to EFCC’

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Brig.Gen. Jafaru Isa (retd.) who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly receiving N170m from the embattled former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.) has returned the money.

5. Fayose may have bribed Adeboye – Ekiti APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has expressed its displeasure at the comment made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye, commending the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, for his boldness at defending Ekiti people.

Comments

- Advertisement -