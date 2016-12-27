The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

‘Kiss Daniel attacked, robbed at Calabar Christmas Village’

Singer, Kiss Daniel was on Monday robbed at the Calabar Christmas Village while performing on stage.

2. ‘How Lagos residents can verify authenticity of their number plates’

The Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) said it has created a website to enable Lagosians verify the authenticity of number plates issued by the agency.

3. 2017 budget: EFCC gets N6.13bn for the completion of new office

The 2017 budget submitted to the National Assembly has revealed that the Federal Government has set aside N6.13bn for the completion of a new head office for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (INEC).

4. Kaduna killings: Herdsmen attack another community, soldiers arrest two

The Goska attack in Kaduna State carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen between Saturday and Sunday has led to the death of 11 people.

5. 2017 budget: We will thoroughly review every item in the budget – Reps member

The House of Representatives on Monday said the N7.29tn budgeted for 2017 will be thoroughly reviewed by the National Assembly.

