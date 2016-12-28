The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories that you should monitor today.

We are ready for dialogue, N’Delta militants tell Buhari

Niger Delta militants on Tuesday said they were ready to negotiate with President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the crisis in the area.

2. I am in Nigeria to testify against Hembe, others – Jibrin

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin has said he was back to Nigeria to testify against the Chairman, House Committee on Federal Capital Territory, Herman Hembe, who is being investigated.

3. Delta govt may forfeit $250m Ibori loot

The Delta State Government may have to forfeit $250m worth of assets and money allegedly stolen by former governor, James Ibori.

4. Rivers rerun: Security operatives were used to plot violence – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said incidences of violence during the Rivers legislative rerun were plotted by security operatives.

5. Fleeing Boko Haram terrorist arrested in Abuja

Authorities of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have arrested a middle-aged man suspected to be one of the fleeing members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

Comments

- Advertisement -