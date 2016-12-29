The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

How Boko Haram fighters used women as shields during Sambisa attack – Army

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said fleeing members of terrorist group, Boko Haram may have used some of the kidnapped Chibok girls as shield to escape the Sambisa Forest raid.

2. Dangote lost 32% of his wealth in 2016 – Bloomberg

The Blomberg Billionaires’ Index released on Wednesday has shown that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote lost 32 per cent of his wealth in 2016.

3. Pay our stipends to avoid unnecessary hostility, ex-militants tell FG

The Ijaw Youth Council on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to pay ex-militants their outstanding stipends.

4. N’Delta: FG still in search of genuine leaders, militants for dialogues – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari has not commenced the Niger Delta dialogue because the Federal Government has been unable to ascertain the genuine militants and leaders from the region.

5. Customs seize N250m worth of cannabis in Lagos

The Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted 43 bags of cannabis along Agbara/Badagry road smuggled from Ghana.

