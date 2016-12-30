The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

ASUU submits petition to EFCC over alleged N3bn fraud

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday accused the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, and the former VC, Prof Isiaq Oloyede, of an alleged N3bn fraud.

2. Navy arrests 47 stowaways in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has rescued 47 stowaways from a merchant ship during an operation in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

3. ‘Tekno, Wizkid steal the show…’ | Here is the full list of winners at the #SoundcityMVP2016 awards

The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held at the Expo Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria.

It was a night to remember for Tekno Miles as he bagged three awards. Tekno won the Song of the Year with “Pana”.

Here is the full list of winners.

4. DNC hack: US sanctions Russia, expels 35 diplomats

The United States has sanctioned Russia over the hack of the Democratic National Convention.

US President, Barack Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats including shutting down of two Russian compounds in the U.S.

5. APC wants to bomb my plane – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, accused the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of plotting to bomb his plane.

