The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

1. Nigeria is destined to be great – Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in his New Year message said, Nigeria will fulfil its destiny in 2017.

2. Buhari’s silence on Kaduna killings, an endorsement – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence on the killings in Southern Kaduna is an endorsement of the act.

3. #NYSCAbuse: ‘Police probe indicts NYSC for negligence in Corps member’s death’

The Police investigation has indicted the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for negligence over the death of Ifedolapo Oladepo at its Kano camp.

4. Treasury looters to face problems in 2017 – Bishop Okonkwo

Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Mike Okonkwo says treasury looters will face problems in 2017.

5. Aisha Buhari visits hospital, presents gifts to first baby of the year (PHOTOS)

First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Sunday visited the Gwarimpa hospital, where she presented gifts to the first baby of the year.

Comments

- Advertisement -