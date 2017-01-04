The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

‘The Nigerian Army deceived us…’ – Soldiers speak on Sambisa rampage (WATCH)

Soldiers deployed to fight the war against the Boko Haram terrorists have given some reasons why they went on rampage in the Sambisa Forest.

2. Army deploys troops to Southern Kaduna

The Nigerian Army says it has deployed troops to Southern Kaduna to bring to an end to the killings in that part of the country.

3. Biafra: Gowon, Buhari, others should be tried for genocide – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday said it will not relent in its fight for justice until former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, President Muhammadu Buhari and others responsible for the mass murder of Biafrans from 1966 till date are tried for genocide.

4. Cabinet reshuffle: Oshiomhole meets Buhari at Aso Rock

At a time when speculations are rife of an imminent cabinet reshuffle, a former Governor of Edo State, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday, met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

5. It’s a boy! Janet Jackson welcomes first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson, 50 and her husband Wissam Al Mana on Tuesday welcomed their first child, a boy, PEOPLE reports.

