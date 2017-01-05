The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Herdsmen kill 5 farmers in Benue

A renewed clash between Fulani herdsmen and farmers of Idoma extraction has left five persons dead in Benue.

2. Passengers physically assault Arik Air staff over delayed flight (WATCH)

The challenges of Arik Air just got worse, as angry passengers on Wednesday assaulted a manager of the airline at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

3. ‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’

Contrary to rumours that he has been assassinated, Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow is alive.

4. Police arrests fake soldier who specialises in stealing motorcycles

The Lagos Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested a suspected fake soldier who specialised in stealing motorcycles from different states of the country.

5. Ghana’s President-elect Akufo-Addo appoints principal officers ahead of inauguration

Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed three principal officers ahead of his inauguration on January 7.

