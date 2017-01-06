The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. Make details of DSP Alkali’s murder public, Wike tells Police

Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike has urged the Nigeria Police not to hide the circumstances that led to the murder of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali and his orderly during the rerun election in the state.

2. Babcock student commits suicide

A 19-year-old undergraduate of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun, Verishima Unokyur, has committed suicide in his parent’s home in Mafoluku, in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

3. We’ll not disclose whereabouts of remaining Chibok girls – Defence spokesman

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar says the military will not reveal information on the whereabouts of the remaining Chibok girls.

4. No new polio case in Nigeria – FG

The Acting Executive-Director the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Emmanuel Odu, has debunked claims that a two-year-old boy in Cross River was infected by the Wild Polio Virus.

5. Extortion: ICPC returns N4.7m to 952 FUNAAB students

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recovered N4.7m from the authorities of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State and returned the money to 952 students.

Comments

- Advertisement -