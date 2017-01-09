The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Anyone who kills for religion is insane – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday said those killing in the name of religion in the country were insane.

2. NUPENG to begin 3-day warning strike on Wednesday

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) has said it would begin a 3-day warning strike on Wednesday over indiscriminate sack of workers by International Oil Companies.

3. How an Igbo man can become Nigeria’s president – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has said the possibility of an Igbo man emerging the President of Nigeria was clearer with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

4. Reps won’t rush passage of 2017 budget – Gbajabiamila

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said the lower chamber will critically examine the 2017 budget, even though it has to be passed on time for implementation.

5. Here’s the full list of winners at the Golden Globes Awards 2017

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, with the biggest Hollywood names in attendance.

Here’s a full list of the winners.

