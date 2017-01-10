The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Featured

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

  1. I wired $120,000 to the UK for Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia -Witness

Ademola Oshodi, a staff of Diamond Bank Plc on Monday told a Lagos State High Court that he helped Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia wire $120,000 to a company named Silver Steps Incorporated in the United Kingdom.

2. Nothing has been done about sexual abuse of female IDPs

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group on Monday said sexual abuse of female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by security operatives and camp officials have been swept under the carpet.

3. Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani named in Malabu oil scandal

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke have been named by Italian prosecutors among those who allegedly received kickbacks in the $1.3bn Malabu oil block deal.

4. Army clears, releases 1250 Boko Haram suspects

The Nigerian Army said it has released 1250 Boko Haram suspects who have been ascertained to have no link to the insurgency group.

5. Osinbajo had no plan to visit Delta – Presidency

The Presidency has said reports that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will be visiting Delta State on Tuesday was false.

