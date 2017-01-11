The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

NUPENG begins 3-day warning strike today

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) will commence its three-day warning strike today.

2. Senate set up ad hoc committee to investigate Southern Kaduna killings

The Senate on Tuesday set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the causes of the killings in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.

3. N-Power: Lagos applicants besiege Assembly, protest delay of programme

Lagos youths who were accepted for the Federal Government’s N-Power Scheme on Tuesday besieged the Lagos State House Assembly to protest the non-commencement of the programme in the state.

4. DiezaniGate: EFCC to declare former NNPC director wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may declare a former Deputy Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ben Otti wanted if he refuses to present himself.

5.’ How Saraki commissioned Dino Melaye to collect signatures for my removal’ – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has revealed the reason why he was removed as Senate leader.

The Borno senator said his removal was based on his insistence that the Senate did not follow due process in rejecting the nomination of acting EFCC chair, Ibrahim Magu.

