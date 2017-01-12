The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories that you should monitor today.

Defect or lose your position, APC Senate Caucus tells Ekweremadu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Senate has asked Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu to defect in order to keep his position.

2. N400m fraud: Metuh to present Dasuki as witness

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh has applied to subpoena his next witness, the immediate National former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

3. AGF Malami confirms submission of report on Magu, Lawal to Buhari

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on Wednesday said he has submitted his report on the probe of two top government officials.

4. Reps to debate safe haven for Gambia’s Jammeh in Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Wednesday said it would debate a motion seeking safety for outgoing Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh in Nigeria.

5. World Bank predicts end of recession this year

The World Bank on Wednesday said Nigeria will get out of recession this year and grow its Gross Domestic Product by one per cent.

Comments