The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Reps summon IGP over alleged diversion of police funds

The House of Representatives on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over alleged diversion of N1.2bn for the purchase of 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers for the Nigeria Police.

2. Adeboye won’t reverse his decision of appointing National overseer – RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said the decision of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to appoint a National Overseer for Nigeria was irreversible.

3. How I built two churches, mosque for Badeh – witness

A builder, Joseph Okpetu on Thursday told the Federal High Court Abuja how he was contracted by former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh to build two churches and a mosque in his hometown in Adamawa State.

4. I need your trust, cooperation | Lawan tells lawmakers

The Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan on Thursday promised not to disappoint his colleagues.

Lawan while speaking at the plenary called for support and cooperation from the lawmakers.

5. Police arrest suspected killers of LASTMA officer in Lagos

The Nigerian Police has arrested two commercial motorcycle riders suspected to have been part of those who lynched a zonal commander, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Olatunji Bakare.

Comments