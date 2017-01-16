The Big 5: These are the stories you should monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Niger Delta youth release demands ahead of Osinbajo’s visit

Niger Delta Youths on Sunday released a 22-point demand ahead of the visit of the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo to the region on Monday.

2. Army releases 257 suspected Boko Haram members

The Nigerian Army on Sunday released 257 suspected Boko Haram members who have been in detention to the Borno State Government.

3. Nigerians cannot cope with another oil price increase – NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has said the harsh economic situation of the country will make it hard for Nigerians to adapt to increase in fuel price, Punch reports.

4. FG to commence N458bn Lagos-Ibadan rail project in February

The Federal Government has said it would commence the construction of a standard gauge rail line from Lagos to Ibadan next month.

5. Gunmen kill 10 community JTF members in Benue

Ten youths were killed on Sunday evening by unknown gunmen during a meeting at Abaji in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Comments