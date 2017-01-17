The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

BBOG, FG delegation search for Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, conveners of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu on Monday joined the Air Force sorties in search of the missing Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest.

2. Reps question Adeosun, Udoma on exchange rate, inflation

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma were on Monday grilled by members of House of Representatives.

3. Gambia’s chief judge pulls out of Jammeh’s inauguration challenge

Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh’s hope to stop the inauguration of President-elect, Adama Barrow was quashed on Monday after the country’s Chief Judge pulled out of the hearing.

4. No terrorist group shouts the name of Jesus before attacking, CAN tells Soyinka

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned a statement made by Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka that religion will destroy Nigeria if not tamed.

5. Lagos residents discovered a bundle of trash, not bomb – Police

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has allayed fears of a bomb discovery in the State.

Owoseni on Monday said residents of Agege area only discovered a bundle containing trash forced down a manhole, which they suspected to be a bomb.

