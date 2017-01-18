The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Over 20,000 people have been killed in Kaduna since 1980 – El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said over 20,000 people have been killed in different crisis in the state since 1980.

2. Why CBN must close naira, dollar exchange rates’ gap – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Central Bank of Nigeria need to close the gaps between the official and black market exchange rate of dollar to naira.

3. Bakassi seaport: Buhari, Ayade meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a closed door meeting with with the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade inside the President’s official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

4. Kaduna govt restores 24-hour curfew in Zangon-Kataf LG

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday restored the 24-hour curfew in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

5. Military jet killed 52, injured 120, says MSF

The Medicens Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, on Tuesday said at least 52 persons were killed by bombs mistakenly dropped by a military jet on Rann, a community occupied by Internally Displaced People in Borno.

