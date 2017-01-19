The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top 5 stories you should monitor today.

Those planning to form a mega party are wasting their time – Oni

The Deputy National Chairman, Southwest of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Oni has said attempts to form a mega party will fail.

2. Pipeline explosion in Delta caused by bush burning – Army

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday dismissed reports that an unknown militant group attacked a trunkline belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company in Ughelli, Delta State.

3. Nigerians don’t need counselling to vote Buhari out in 2019 – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said Nigerians will vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections over the abysmal performance of the current administration.

4. IDPs camp bombing: Such incidents are not uncommon in history – Shettima

State governor, Kashim Shettima has said the accidental bombing of an IDPs camp by the Nigerian Air Force in Rann was not unique, even though it was sad.

5. Take advantage of Buhari’s peace attempts, Presidency tells N’Delta

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Paul Boroh has urged traditional leaders and major stakeholders in the Niger Delta to accept President Muhammadu’s peace attempts.

Comments